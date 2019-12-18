DUTTON,
Pherna George Monk:
Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home, on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 89 years. Loved father of Linda, Stephen, Julie and Gary. Beloved grandfather and great-grandad who will be sadly missed. Good friend of Percy Young. A huge thank you to the hospice and public health staff who took the time to care for Phern. In accordance with Phern's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
"May you rest in peace"
