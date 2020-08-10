Peter WILTON

WILTON, Peter Wilfred:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital, on Friday, 7th August 2020, aged 86 years. Very much loved husband of Marcie for over 50 years. Loving Dad to Jason, Priscilla and Evan, and Sheree and Pete Godfrey. Adored Gaga to Matthew, Lianna, Carlie, Daniella, Riley, and Ollie. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Wilton Family c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, P.N. 4414. Friends are invited to attend a service for Peter at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 11th August 2020, at 2.30pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2020
