WATSON, Peter Anthony
(Wolfie/Wolfman):
17.5.1949 - 27.11.2020
Of Bunnythorpe. Peter Pan New Zealand, Railways - Waipukarau, Hastings, Wellington, Palmerston North. Partner of Bev Smith. Father and step-father of Sherylee (dec), Robin, Austin (dec), Madge, and Jo (dec). Grandfather and step-Grandfather of 4. Great-Grandfather of 9.
'Will be sadly missed by all'.
Messages to Bev Smith, c/- Ranfurly Manor, 6 Monmouth Street, Feilding 4702. A service for Peter will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th December 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 2, 2020