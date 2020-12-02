Peter WATSON (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

WATSON, Peter Anthony
(Wolfie/Wolfman):
17.5.1949 - 27.11.2020
Of Bunnythorpe. Peter Pan New Zealand, Railways - Waipukarau, Hastings, Wellington, Palmerston North. Partner of Bev Smith. Father and step-father of Sherylee (dec), Robin, Austin (dec), Madge, and Jo (dec). Grandfather and step-Grandfather of 4. Great-Grandfather of 9.
'Will be sadly missed by all'.
Messages to Bev Smith, c/- Ranfurly Manor, 6 Monmouth Street, Feilding 4702. A service for Peter will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th December 2020, at 1.30pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 2, 2020
