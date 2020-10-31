Peter WATSON

Death Notice

WATSON, Peter John:
On Thursday 29 October 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital after a short illness. Aged 74. Husband and beloved soulmate of Heather. Cherished Dad to Joanna and Steven, and Yogi of Xiaoling. Dearest Grandad to our late Damien, Cameron, Jayden, Tyler, Yutallia and Yulivia. Dearest cousin of Josie, June, Sylvia and Margaret. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to CCS Disability Action, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Watson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 6th November 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 31, 2020
