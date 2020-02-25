VINCENT, Peter Charles:
Of Feilding. On February 23, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loved father of Michael and Kaitlin, Mark and Megan, loved grandad of his six grandchildren, and twin brother of Pamela. A service for Peter will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 25, 2020