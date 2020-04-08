Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter VAUGHAN. View Sign Service Information William Cotton & Sons 29 Beattie Street Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063237062 Death Notice



(Pete, Big Boy):

Of Foxton (formerly of Upper Hutt). On 3 April 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 52 years. Cherished husband and soulmate of Cheryl. Much loved father of Dyllan & Dannie. Sadly missed by Ella & Kayla. Loved grandad of Blayke (his ginger headed buddy). Loved son of the late Barry, and loved son-in-law of Smiler and the late Jean. Loved and sadly missed extra son of Noel & Joan. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Nina & Dave, loved brother of Jonathan (Holland), loved brother-in-law of Shane & Debs, and the late Jason & Gary. Loved uncle of Lucy & Harry; Logan, Kane, and Ivan. Loved nephew of Sharon & Roy, cousin of Erin and Emma. Great friend of Al & Shelley, Dean & Cushla & Neil. A private service has been held. Special thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice and the district nurses for their care of Pete.

Gone way too soon.

Love you forever and miss you always, until we

meet again.







