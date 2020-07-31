TROTTER, Peter John:
Of Levin, passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 27 March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband to Jocelyn for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Suzanne and John (Ashburton), Garry and Catherine (Levin), Tony, Brent, and Grant (Levin). Loving grandad of Rowan & Michelle, Krystle & Hadley, Hamish & Jessica. Loved great-grandad of Levi, Oakley, Victoria and Jackson. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at the Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Saturday 1 August, at 10.30am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 31, 2020