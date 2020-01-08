SAYWELL, Peter Frederick:
On Tuesday 7th January 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Timothy & Ratna, Jane & Paul, Paul & Tracey, and the late baby Matthew & baby Michael. Treasured Grandpop to his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Loved brother & brother-in-law to Marian & David Turner, & Janet & Norman Smith. Respected brother-in-law to Doreen and Ian Vickers, & the late John & Betty Charles. A loved uncle to all his nieces & nephews. Friends are invited to attend a service for Peter at St Stephens Anglican Church, Maunder Street, Marton, on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 8, 2020