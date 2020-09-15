MURPHY, Peter Shayne:
On Sunday 13th September 2020, suddenly but peacefully at home. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of Mick and Morn (both dec). Loved brother of Michelle (dec) & Tim, Mike & Jan. Much loved Uncle Pete to his nieces and nephews. Thanks to the Staff at IDEA services for their care of Peter. In lieu of flowers a donation to the IDEA services, PO Box 1307, Palmerston North 4440, would be greatly appreciated. All messages to the Murphy Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday 18th September 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 15, 2020