MUDGWAY,
Peter Malcolm (Pete):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, June 19th 2019. Dearly loved soulmate of Marie. Adored and respected father of Kim, Hayley, Kelly and Sarah. Treasured "Poppy" to Jack, Cody, Tayla, Josh, Riley, Joey, Hannah, Mac, Pippa and Stan. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, June 24th 2019 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the "Mudgway Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 22, 2019