McCAUGHAN, Peter John:
Serv. No. V42569 Capt (Ret) Victor 6 Vietnam 1971 RNZIR NZA. Of Feilding, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 53 years. Much loved Dad of Clinton and Budoor, Simon and Suzie, Laura and Mike Ewing. Adored Grandad of Holly, Jordan, Madison, Jorja, Alexander, and Thea.
"A great guiding light to the family, and to many others.
A man who had a soldier's heart to the very end.
Now with his Mum, Dad and three brothers and many friends who went before him."
Messages to the McCaughan family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Peter will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 17, 2020