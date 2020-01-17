Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. Feilding Funeral Chapel 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding View Map Death Notice



Serv. No. V42569 Capt (Ret) Victor 6 Vietnam 1971 RNZIR NZA. Of Feilding, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 53 years. Much loved Dad of Clinton and Budoor, Simon and Suzie, Laura and Mike Ewing. Adored Grandad of Holly, Jordan, Madison, Jorja, Alexander, and Thea.

"A great guiding light to the family, and to many others.

A man who had a soldier's heart to the very end.

Now with his Mum, Dad and three brothers and many friends who went before him."

Messages to the McCaughan family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Peter will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.





NZIFH



McCAUGHAN, Peter John:Serv. No. V42569 Capt (Ret) Victor 6 Vietnam 1971 RNZIR NZA. Of Feilding, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 53 years. Much loved Dad of Clinton and Budoor, Simon and Suzie, Laura and Mike Ewing. Adored Grandad of Holly, Jordan, Madison, Jorja, Alexander, and Thea."A great guiding light to the family, and to many others.A man who had a soldier's heart to the very end.Now with his Mum, Dad and three brothers and many friends who went before him."Messages to the McCaughan family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Peter will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers