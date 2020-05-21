Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon)

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 7th May 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Aged 73. Dearly beloved and cherished husband and soulmate of Vivian. Dearly loved and adored father and father-in-law of Valerie and Pete Sedcole (Paris), Jacqueline and Richard Sutton (Melbourne). Dearly loved and proud grandfather (Gong Gong) of Francesca and Elliot. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy (dec) and Peter Li, Alfred and Christine. Loved brother-in-law of Bert and Kitty, Stephanie, Bernard and Anna. Loved uncle to Raymond, Josephine, Aaron, Jenna. Loved uncle of Paul (dec), Yvonne, Katherine, Kevin, Anthony and Cynthia. Loved great-uncle to all his grandnephews and grandnieces. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff members of Arohanui Hospice for their care and attention given to Peter in his final days. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service has been held on Wednesday 20th May at Terracehaven Chapel. Those who wish to view the service delayed, please email





LEUNG, Peter Kei Yan:(Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon)Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 7th May 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Aged 73. Dearly beloved and cherished husband and soulmate of Vivian. Dearly loved and adored father and father-in-law of Valerie and Pete Sedcole (Paris), Jacqueline and Richard Sutton (Melbourne). Dearly loved and proud grandfather (Gong Gong) of Francesca and Elliot. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy (dec) and Peter Li, Alfred and Christine. Loved brother-in-law of Bert and Kitty, Stephanie, Bernard and Anna. Loved uncle to Raymond, Josephine, Aaron, Jenna. Loved uncle of Paul (dec), Yvonne, Katherine, Kevin, Anthony and Cynthia. Loved great-uncle to all his grandnephews and grandnieces. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff members of Arohanui Hospice for their care and attention given to Peter in his final days. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service has been held on Wednesday 20th May at Terracehaven Chapel. Those who wish to view the service delayed, please email [email protected] Please address all messages to The Leung Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. Published in Manawatu Standard on May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers