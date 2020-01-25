Acknowledgement

JENKINS, Peter Allan:

20.4.1965 - 3.11.2019

John, Val and Susan sincerely thank the many friends, family, neighbours (current and previous) and well-wishers who supported them during the weeks following the sudden loss of Peter. Whatever you did to console our hearts, whether you visited our home, sent cards and/or floral tributes, telephoned, provided baking and meals, attended Peter's funeral service, or contacted us in some other manner, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the committee, members and volunteers of the Levin Cycling Club for their support, and their gracious and respectful assistance in organising Peter's funeral service, including those working behind the scenes preparing and maintaining the facilities, and providing and preparing the refreshments, and for their proud lap of honour and tribute ride to accompany Peter to Harvey Bowlers' premises. Our heartfelt thanks also to the two members of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, Michael Andrews and the three senior students from Taihape Area School, Father Phil Cody, and other members of the public and professional services who gave assistance and care to Peter at the scene of the accident. Thanks also to Pastor Ross Bethell for his comforting thoughts, Paul Rawlinson, Nick Spark, and others who paid tribute, sharing their special memories of Peter during the funeral service. Also thank you to Athula Wanasinghe, President of the Sri Lanka Association of New Zealand, for his assistance and thoughtfulness, and to Harvey Bowler Funeral Services for their support and guidance. We also thank those who travelled from afar to be with us at Peter's funeral service. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this personal acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers