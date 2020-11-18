Peter EVANS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter EVANS.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Plimmerton Boating Club
66 Moana Road
Plimmerton, Porirua
View Map
Death Notice

EVANS, Peter Sommerville:
Aged 84. Peacefully, at Mary Potter Hospice on Monday 16th November 2020. Husband of the late Elizabeth Rosemary Evans, father of Wendy, Ken and Marty.
A scientist, a collector
and a craftsman.
Peter's life will be celebrated at Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton, Porirua, on Saturday 21st November, commencing at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.