Peter DIXON

Guest Book
  • "Sending our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all..."
    - Barry Watson
  • "Dear Norma, Robyn, Nigel and Phil and families Sending our..."
  • "Dear Norma Our thoughts are with you at this time. We..."
  • "Dearley loved special friend of Kathleen and Mike Batchelor"
    - Kathleen & Mike Batchelor
  • "Dear Norma and family. Our sincere condolences at this..."
    - Ian and Heather Gall
Death Notice

DIXON, Peter Dawson:
Born 26 November 1930, in Christchurch, passed away 30 September 2019, at Aroha Rest Home in Palmerston North, aged 88 years. Loving and cherished husband of Norma; loved father of Robyn, Nigel and Phil and their spouses; treasured grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A life of Christian love, kindness and loyalty.
A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at All Saints, 338 Church St, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 5 October 2019, at 1.30pm. No flowers.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.