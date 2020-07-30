Peter CHAPMAN

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

CHAPMAN, Peter Anthony:
Of Palmerston North and originally from London & Kent, U.K. Passed away 28 July 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Martha and adored Dad of Alan and Susan. Beloved Grandad of Tama and Cody, and loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and grand-uncle of all his family in NZ, the UK and Australia. A service for Dad will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 31 July at 11.00am, followed by cremation. He will be laid to rest privately by the family at a later stage in the family urupa at Karioi next to Mum.

Published in Manawatu Standard from July 30 to July 31, 2020
