BRYANT, Peter John Daniel:

1933 – 2020.

We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all who supported us in so many ways during Peter's illness and death during lockdown. Our heartfelt thanks to Hospice nurses Anna and Vivi for their compassion and care during Peter's illness, also our thanks to Bev and John for their support during his last few days. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement for all the cards and messages, as many address are unknown. Love Liz and family.



