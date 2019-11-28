Peter BELL

Guest Book
  • "Till we meet again Pete on the highway up above, take care..."
    - Dave Carian
  • "I remember the days when you and Simon rode the streets on..."
    - Fiona Simpson (nee: Geange)
Service Information
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
073086102
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Port Ohope Reserve
Death Notice

BELL, Peter Richard:
Passed away suddenly on Monday 25th November 2019, at the Whakatane Hospital. Much loved best friend and partner of Cindy. Loving father of Cameron and Teri (Lil Miss), and G-dad to Jayden. Best bud and big bro to Ange. Cherished friend of many. A farewell for Peter will be held at 2.00pm, on Thursday 28th November 2019, at the Port Ohope Reserve, end of Harbour Rd, Ohope, followed by a private cremation.
Gateway Funeral Services Whakatane
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 28, 2019
