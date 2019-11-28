BELL, Peter Richard:
Passed away suddenly on Monday 25th November 2019, at the Whakatane Hospital. Much loved best friend and partner of Cindy. Loving father of Cameron and Teri (Lil Miss), and G-dad to Jayden. Best bud and big bro to Ange. Cherished friend of many. A farewell for Peter will be held at 2.00pm, on Thursday 28th November 2019, at the Port Ohope Reserve, end of Harbour Rd, Ohope, followed by a private cremation.
Gateway Funeral Services Whakatane
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 28, 2019