BAILEY,
Peter Arthur (Pebe):
Passed away 23 February 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, in his 71st year. Much loved partner of Vivienne and best buddy of Pippa. Peter was the loved father and father-in-law of Christian, Hayden and Lindie, and Grandys to Elsa and Leo. Peter will be sorely missed by his former wife Doreen and all who have had the privilege and pleasure of working, knowing, or playing with him.
"A good man gone too soon"
A service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 25, 2020