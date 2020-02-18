Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pekka ORPANA. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away while doing what he loved, on Friday 14 February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lea for 40 memorable years. An amazing Dad to Richard and Marice, Jason (deceased), and Jessica. Adored Grandad of Hunter and Kingston. Much loved son of Pauli (deceased) and Helvi, and brother of Pirkko and Paivi.

"Will be greatly missed by all of his family."

Messages to the Orpana family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Pekka's life will be held in the Christian Community Church, 54 Pascal Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 21 February 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.



NZIFH



