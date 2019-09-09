RANUI, Pearl Hine:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday September 6, 2019. Aged 64 years. Treasured mother of Erina, Damien, Russell, Amiria, and Chevy. A much loved grandmother, sister, aunty, and friend to many. Loved partner of Bob Spittal. Pearl with be resting at St Micheal's Anglican Church Marae, 70 Ellesmere Cres, Palmerston North until her Funeral service at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2019