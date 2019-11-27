MOORE, Pauline Margaret:
Of Feilding. Peacefully surrounded by family at Arohanui Hospice on 25th November 2019. Beloved wife and soulmate of John. Much loved Mum of Emma & Robbie, Maria, Laura & William, and the late Sarah-Jane, step-mother of Stephen, and Warren (both UK). Loved Grannie of Esther, Christopher, Delia, Haydon, Jamie, and Nevaeh, Nana of Harmonie, Cherrysh, and Frank. Loved sister of Brian & Lillian (Sydney) and the late Michael. A service for Pauline will be held at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Thursday, 28th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Moore Family, c/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 27, 2019