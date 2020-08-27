TE RATA, Paul (Pikitia):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by whanau on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 aged 91 years. Father of Jill & Richard Roger. Grandad of Krystal & Ian Ward, and Danielle Roger. Koro to Lily, Liam and Lincoln. Loved son of the late George (Hori) & Erana Te Rata (Chee Fah). Treasured brother of Puti & Noel (dec) Roberts, Tingey & Dorleen (both deceased), Kaari (dec), Sonny & Josie (dec), Willie & Shayna Fah, Olive & Jacob (dec) Peeti, Quin & Marion Farr, Graeme Tim, Richard & Sue Fah, Rose & Colin (dec) Skudder, Ross & Judy Fah, & Eddie & Judy Fah. A much loved uncle and koro to all his nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A special thank you to the team at Cook Street for their loving care of Paul. Friends are invited to attend a service for Paul at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 28th of August 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2020