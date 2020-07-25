JURGELEIT, Paul David:
Passed away during level-4 lockdown at home on Easter Sunday, 12th April 2020, aged 64 years. Preceded in death by his father Brian Jurgeleit. Precious son of Val Jurgeleit, and big brother and brother-in-law to Kim, Shane and Diana and Danielle. Dearly loved husband of Joanne. Cherished Dad and father-in-law to Brady and Natalie, Tania, Adam and Laetitia, Aneleise and Luke. Special Poppa to Hunter, Adalyn, Josh, Cam, Bella, Amelia, Alex and Lilly. A Memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 31st July 2020 at 1.00pm. To view the livestream please email [email protected] Messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 25 to July 29, 2020