JURGELEIT, Paul David:
Passed away at home, suddenly on Easter Sunday, 12th April 2020, aged 64 years. Preceded in death by his father Brian Jurgeleit. Precious son of Val Jurgeleit, and big brother and brother-in-law to Kim, Shane and Diana, and Danielle. Dearly loved husband of Joanne. Cherished Dad and father-in-law to Brady and Natalie, Tania, Adam and Laetitia, Aneleise and Luke. Special Poppa to Hunter, Adalyn, Josh, Cam, Bella, Amelia, Alex and Lilly. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Paul's life. Please send messages to 80 Clyde Crescent, Roslyn, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 18, 2020