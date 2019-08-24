BROOK, Paul:
Suddenly at his home in Wellington, in his 74th year. Dearly loved only son of the late Ronald and Joan Brook (Birkenhead, Auckland). Messages and communications to "the Brook family" may be placed in Paul's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private cremation will take place. Paul's ashes will be interred with his parents at the Birkenhead/Glenfield Cemetery at a later date. Friends of Paul and the Brook family who would be interested in meeting and remembering Paul over lunch in Birkenhead, Palmerston North or Wellington at some point in the future please leave you contact details, email preferred at judywa.nz@gmail.com
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019