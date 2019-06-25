BAIRD, Paul Andrew Lee
(Boogie):
Passed away surrounded by loving whanau on Sunday 23 June 2019, aged 50 and a half years. Dearly loved Dad of Dillan, Rhiannon, Jamie-Lee, Braden, Bronson, and Beau. Much loved friend of Kylie.
Will be forever missed by all of his family and friends.
Messages to Boogie's whanau, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Boogie will be held at Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 29 June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery, Dannevirke.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 25 to June 26, 2019