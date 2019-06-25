Paul BAIRD

Guest Book
  • "My best friend. I will miss you with all my heart. To..."
    - Andrew FIELD
Death Notice

BAIRD, Paul Andrew Lee
(Boogie):
Passed away surrounded by loving whanau on Sunday 23 June 2019, aged 50 and a half years. Dearly loved Dad of Dillan, Rhiannon, Jamie-Lee, Braden, Bronson, and Beau. Much loved friend of Kylie.
Will be forever missed by all of his family and friends.
Messages to Boogie's whanau, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Boogie will be held at Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 29 June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery, Dannevirke.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.