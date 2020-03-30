WAITOA, Patricia (Trish):
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Thursday, March 26, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved Wife of Raymond (Ray) Waitoa, Soul Mate. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn, Billy, Kim, Adele and Phil. Cherished Nana of All the wonderful grandchildren Taylor, Ashleigh, Joseph, Kiara, Maneesha, Jayden, William, Nolene, Toni, Thunderlee, Gemma, Taine and Ethan Messages to the Waitoa family can be sent c/o 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North 4414. Due to the current Restrictions on gatherings private cremation has take place.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 30, 2020