  • "So saddened to hear of Trisha's passing. Our thoughts are..."
    - Carolyn Windelborn
  • "Thinking of a lovely lady and all of the Shannon Family in..."
    - Dusty & Judy Miller
SHANNON, Patricia Anne
Trisha (nee Hanson):
Trisha passed peacefully surrounded by family at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 10 December 2019, aged 67 years after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of David. Treasured Mum of Catherine, Patsy and Robert. Adored Nana of Vanessa and David. Loved Mummy of her fur babies. A loved sister, sister-in-law; and auntie. A funeral service for Trisha will be held at the Nireaha Hall, Eketahuna, on Saturday 14 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Eketahuna Cemetery. Messages to the Shannon family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
"Take Me Home,
Country Roads"
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 12, 2019
