SCRIMGEOUR,
Patricia Ann:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday 24th June 2019 peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Dearly loved mother of Andrew and Catherine, Alisdair and Hiromi. Much loved Granny of Martha, Isla, and Blair. Loved sister of Tony and the late David. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice. Messages to the Scrimgeour family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Tricia will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday 28th June 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 26, 2019