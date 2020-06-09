McDONALD,

Patricia Anne (nee Simson):

Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday 5 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Maurice for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Judy, Kate and Marc, Louise and Leonz, Bridgette, Bernard, Matthew and Rebecca, Gerard and Brooke. Adored Nan of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. We are blessed to have had Pat in our lives for so many years. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. Messages to the McDonald family, c/o PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration of her life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 11 June, at 11.00am.





