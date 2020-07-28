MAY, Patricia Ann:
Passed away on Wednesday 15th July 2020 at Rangiura Rest Home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Loved mother of Mark, Anthony (Andy) and Dallas. Mum/Pat to Karen and Donna. Loved Nan of Victoria & Ryan, James, Kirsten & Jeremy, Hadleigh and Graydon. 'Patty' to Charlotte, Adelaide, Lucia and Estelle. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private family service has been held. All communications to the May family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 28, 2020