HAU, Patricia Alice:
77 years, died 27 September 2019, peacefully with family at her side. After a short illness has gone to Jehovah. Loved mother of Denise and Dexter Traill, Daryl and Kaz Batchelar, Marau and Tash Hau, Brenda Hau, VaeVae Hau, Jenny Hau. We celebrate and farewell Patricia on Monday, 30 September 2019, at 11.00am, at RJ Cotton & Sons, Main Street, Palmerston North, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
E takoto ana Nana Hau ki o tatou tipuna. Moe mai ra.
Loved nan and great-nan. Join the family on 29 September, at 6.00pm, at the Cotton Chapel, Main Street, for an evening service. Enquiries to Denise 022 366 0923.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2019