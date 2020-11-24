FIELDING,
Patricia Helen (Pat):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 22 November 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Much loved Mum of Bruce, and Denise & Alan. Adored Nana of Callum, Lachlan, Brogan and Keighley. A huge thank you to the nursing staff at Horowhenua Masonic Rest Home and Dr van de Vyver for their love, care and support. All messages to the Fielding family, C/o 547 Queen St East, Levin. A service for Pat will be held at Levin Uniting Parish, Oxford Street, Levin, on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 24, 2020