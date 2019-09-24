CLARKIN, Patricia Ngaire:
27.9.1934 - 17.9.2019
Peacefully. Loving wife of Barry for 64 years. Dearly loved Mum of Chris & Donna, Gayel & Paul Child (Feilding), Stephen & Steph, Roger, Lynette & Kevin Grainger, Carol & Colin Kenny (Napier), Simon & Sadie and Peter & Jenny. Loving Nana to all her grand and great-grandchildren. A funeral has been held. Donations to the Starship Foundation in memory of Pat may be left online. All communications to the Clarkin Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 24, 2019