ANDERSON,
Patricia Muriel (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 8 November 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Bob. Loved daughter of the late Ward and Adelaide Stratford. Loved step-daughter and friend of Thelma Stratford. Loved mother of Annette, Marlene, and John. Grandma of Tracey, Cathy, Maia, Kendra, Bella and great-grandmother of Tabatha, Addison-Rose and Tobias. A service for Pat will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 109 College Street, Awapuni, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 11am followed by private burial. Messages can be sent to the Anderson family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2019