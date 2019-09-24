RAVENWOOD, Pat:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Millvale Lodge Lindale on Sunday 22 September 2019. Aged 86 years. Loved mum of Roger & Jo, Garry & Steph, and Peter. Loving 'Nanna' and 'Grandma' to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Kena Kena Rest Home and Millvale Lodge Lindale for their love and care. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, situated in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 26 September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the cemetery.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 24, 2019