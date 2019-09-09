McALLISTER,
Pamela Francis (Pam):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, September 6, 2019 (Peacefully) at Willard Rest Home surrounded by her loving family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, much loved Mum of Dennis and Lois, Jennifer Keegan & Paul, Tony and Elizabeth, cherished Nana of James, and Monique; Sarah, David, Hamish, and Josh, much loved Great-Nana of Pamela (deceased) Cullen, Jimi, Neo, Tyler, Amelia, Mason, Indigo, Curt, and Van.
"Now at Peace"
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the N.Z. Blind Foundation, PO Box 310, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. Messages to the McAllister Family C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Pam's life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2019