(Pam) (nee Evans):

HOLLAND, Pamela Atareta(Pam) (nee Evans):Of Feilding. On August 4, 2020, peacefully after a long courageous battle surrounded by family at Ranfurly Manor, aged 70 years. Cherished wife of Ron for 46 years. Much-loved mum of Jodi and Philip, Kylee and Shane. Treasured Nana of Nathan, Liam and Corey. Much loved daughter of Jack (dec) and Nancy (dec). Adored sister of Jim (dec) and Sue, Margaret and Ian, Barry and Robyn (dec), Karen and John, Ian and Carolyn, Wendy and Vaughan, Del and Flicka. Beloved aunty to her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Pam's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the wonderful care and aroha Pam received from the Ranfurly Manor team and the Wimbledon Villa team. In-line with Pam's wishes, a private service and burial have been held.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 8, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

