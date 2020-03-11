COTTER, Pamela Audrey:
Passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved Mother of Tina, Kylie and Megan, Mother-in-law of James and Grandmother of Angeline, Phoebe, Leo, Olivia and Daisy. All messages to the Cotter family, C/O 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Pamela's honour to the Unicorn Foundation NZ www.unicornfoundation.org.nz In accordance with Pam's wishes a private family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2020