HENNESSY, Paige Hazel:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 December 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 2 years. Loved and adored daughter of Christopher and Megan. Treasured sister of Caitlin. Messages to the Hennessy family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel entrance. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Paige's life, at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 9 December 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2019