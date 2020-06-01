Oswald RODGERS

Guest Book
  • "To Esme, Ross and family our condolences. Ossie was a..."
  • "Very sad to hear this news. Osssy would always visit my..."
    - Nigel Towers
  • "My thoughts are with the family at this time. I remember..."
    - Brian Daly
  • "Mr Ozzy Rodgers rest well with our Lord. Good and faithful..."
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

RODGERS,
Oswald John (Ossie):
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at Alexander House Rest Home, Feilding. Loved husband of the late Coral, father and father-in-law of Esme and Ross Haigh, Lorraine and Darrell LePine, David and Vivien Rodgers, and Gail Hayman, loved Grandad of his nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ivy, Milba, Roy and Doreen. Due to the Covid 19 requirements a private family funeral will be held. Messages to 3 North Street, Feilding 4702.
"Well done, good and faithful servant...enter into the
joy of the Lord."
Matthew 25:33

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 1, 2020
