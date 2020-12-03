Olive/Non CARTWRIGHT

  • "Debbie, Amanda, Brad and families, Sorry not to be with you..."
    - Elizabeth Meers
  • "To Debbie and family, loving thoughts and deepest sympathy ..."
    - Janice & Jim Waller
  • "Thank you for being a wonderful friend . You will be..."
    - Dorothy Spencer
  • "To Debbie and Family, My sorrow at the loss of your dear..."
    - Helen Weir
  • "To an incredibly special lady. Rest in peace Olive"
    - Linda Richardson
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
CARTWRIGHT, Olive/Non:
Peacefully at home on 1 December 2020, aged 94 years. Much adored wife of the late Rusty. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Debbie and the late Peter Boniface. Loved Nana of Amanda and Todd, Bradley, and her adored great-grandchildren Noah and Eli. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to St John Ambulance or Arohanui Hospice and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Olive will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 5 December 2020, at 2.00pm.

