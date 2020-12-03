CARTWRIGHT, Olive/Non:
Peacefully at home on 1 December 2020, aged 94 years. Much adored wife of the late Rusty. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Debbie and the late Peter Boniface. Loved Nana of Amanda and Todd, Bradley, and her adored great-grandchildren Noah and Eli. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to St John Ambulance or Arohanui Hospice and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Olive will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 5 December 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 3, 2020