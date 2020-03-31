WEEKS, Olive Dawn
Elizabeth (Dawn):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond (Ray). Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Graham and Chris, the late John, and Trish, Stephen (Steve) and Vanessa. Much loved Nana Dawn of Craig, Hamish, and Isaac, Corey, Jasmine and Stacey, Jackson and their families. Treasured great-nana to Zac and Vanne, Riley and Millie, Alexi and Luca, Hunter and Charlie. Survived by her loving sister Thelma, and sadly missed 'Aunty Dawn' of her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. All messages to the Weeks family, C/- 640 Taikorea Road, RD3, Palmerston North. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held once restrictions are lifted. Further details will be posted on www.beauchamp.co.nz
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020