Olive SMITH

  • "So sorry to hear of Mrs Smith's death good friend to..."
  • "Condolences to the Smith Family. It was through Badminton..."
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Woodville Lawn Cemetery
Pinfold Rd
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
Woodville Bowling Club
Vogel Street
SMITH,
Olive Frances (nee Lyons):
Formerly of Woodville. Passed away peacefully, at Kiri Te Kanawa Gisborne, on 13 July 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn & Don (dec), Richard & Trudy, Vic & Annette and Cherie. Adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Aunty Ol will also be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the amazing team at Kiri Te Kanawa. We invite family and friends to join us at a graveside service, 2.30pm, Friday 17 July, at Woodville Lawn Cemetery, Pinfold Rd, followed by a celebration of Mum's life at the Woodville Bowling Club, Vogel Street.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 16, 2020
