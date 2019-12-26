Ola HAGLUND

Death Notice

HAGLUND, Ola Maud:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of the West Coast. On Tuesday 24th December 2019 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home. Aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave. Much loved Mum of Jennifer and the late Burt Topper (LA), Vivienne and Clive Robertson (Wainuiomata), Ewen and Sue (Foxton). Cherished Nana of all her grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Masonic Court for their love and care. Messages to the Haglund family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Ola will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 28th December 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 26, 2019
