CLARIDGE,
Norman Lawrence:
440662 Six Independent Field Squadron RNZE. On 15 July 2020, peacefully at Stokeswood Rest Home. Much loved husband of the late Mary, and father and father-in-law of Norman (Bob) & Sylvia (Palm North), Colin & Sue, Denise & Murray Hill (Levin), Bronwyn & Geoff Batchelor (Brisbane) and Grant & Mary (Mena). Dearly loved brother of Una Binsted (Ashburton), adored uncle, granddad, great-granddad and great-great-granddad. Many thanks to the staff at Stokeswood for their loving care of Norman. A celebration of Norman's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 21 July at 1.30pm. To be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Claridge family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2020