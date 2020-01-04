Norma WILKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma WILKINS.
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Death Notice

WILKINS, Norma Margaret
(nee Packer):
On December 31, 2019, at HB Regional Hospital, aged 96 years. Loved wife of Walter Donald (Don) (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Janette (Havelock Nth), Pamela & John Glover (Raumati Sth), and Graeme & Beryl (Alstonville, Australia). Loved sister of Noel (dec), Bernice (dec) and Beverley. Loved nana of Christopher, Natalie, Tara, Alicia and Katrina, her 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the teams at Reeve House and HB hospital for their care and support.
Norma has sewed her last stitch, preserved her last peach and knitted her final Teddy bear.
At Norma's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to The Wilkins family, PO Box 8350, Havelock North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.