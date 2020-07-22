Norma DICKERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma DICKERSON.
In Memoriam

DICKERSON,
Norma Margaret:
Aged 93 years. Passed away during Covid lockdown on April 6th, 2020, at Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North. Loved wife of the late Jim, loved mum of Margaret, Bryan, Murray (dec) and Christine, Alan, David (dec) and Helen, Grace and Jenette. Unveiling of the headstone will be held at Kelvin Grove Cemetary, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday July 24th, 2020, at 11.00am. Light refreshments will follow at the Masonic Hotel, 249 Main St, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.