DICKERSON,
Norma Margaret:
Aged 93 years. Passed away during Covid lockdown on April 6th, 2020, at Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North. Loved wife of the late Jim, loved mum of Margaret, Bryan, Murray (dec) and Christine, Alan, David (dec) and Helen, Grace and Jenette. Unveiling of the headstone will be held at Kelvin Grove Cemetary, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday July 24th, 2020, at 11.00am. Light refreshments will follow at the Masonic Hotel, 249 Main St, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2020